NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Blockbuster Golden State Warriors Trade
Jimmy Butler is currently in his 14th NBA season (and sixth with the Miami Heat).
However, the six-time All-Star has been serving a suspension that was imposed by the team last month.
On Wednesday, the saga came to an end when ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Butler has been traed to the Golden State Warriors.
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out several posts was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Johnson's first post: "Jimmy Butler going to the Golden State Warriors is an awesome trade for the Warriors and Miami Heat for different reasons. With the addition of Jimmy Butler Golden State becomes a more explosive team and Steph gets a running mate that give the Warriors scoring, defense and toughness. The best thing about Butler is that he always takes his game to another level in the Playoffs."
Johnson's second post: "With the trades the Laker and the Warriors just made, if I’m any team in the West I wouldn’t want to see either one of them!"
The Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record in 50 games.
Charania (and Brian Windhorst) also reported that Butler will sign an extension with Golden State.
Via Charania: "New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the franchise through 2026-27, sources tell me and @WindhorstESPN. Butler is declining his 2025-26 player option for this new $121M deal."
Butler has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.