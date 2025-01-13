NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to Commanders-Bucs Game
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders played the Tampa Bay Bucs in Florida for the NFL Wild Card Round.
The game was close, but the Commanders were able to win by a score of 23-20.
After the game, NBA legend (and Commanders co-owner) Magic Johnson sent out several posts (via X).
Johnson's first post: "What a win for my Commanders tonight! Another last second field goal by Zane Gonzalez to get our franchise’s first Playoff win since 2005!
Bobby Wagner had a huge defensive play with his fumble recovery and Jayden Daniels once again showed true composure down the stretch and put us in the position to win the game!"
Johnson's second post: "Cookie and I are excited to head back home to Michigan for our next matchup against the Lions!"
Johnson's third post: "Even though we’re in Tampa, Cookie and I are still praying for everyone in LA 🙏🏾"
The Commanders finished the regular season with a 12-5 record.
They are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Next Saturday, the Commanders visit the Detroit Lions in Michigan for a chance to reach the NFC Championship.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been one of the biggest reasons for the team's success.
He finished his first NFL playoff game with 268 passing yards and two touchdowns (and zero interceptions).
As for Johnson, he is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer spent his entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.