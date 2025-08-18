NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Dodgers-Padres Game
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres (at home) by a score of 5-4.
Mookie Betts hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to seal the deal.
After the win, Magic Johnson made a post to X that had over 1,000 likes and 89,000 impressions in three hours.
Johnson wrote: "Mookie Betts hit the game winning home run today as my @Dodgers swept the Padres and took a two-game lead in the Division. Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages added home runs in today’s 5-4 victory and Alex Vesia did great in relief!"
Many people reacted to Johnson's post.
@AndySabherwal: "Mookie playing like himself"
@LALMuse: "Magic why you tweet like chatgpt"
@Amateurcapper: "Ummm, Magic, yes, Mookie was clutch with that game winner & he's been the nuts over the past 10-12 games, but put more respect on the huge 3-run HR, not just a "added" HR, from Freddie, the reigning WS MVP, to get things started!"
@LAtowncritic: "Outstanding analysis as always, Magic!"
With the victory, the Dodgers are now 71-53, which has them as the first place team in the National League West.
They are an impressive 41-24 in the 66 games that they have played at home in Los Angeles.
On Monday night, the Dodgers will resume action when they visit the Colorado Rockies.
Via @DodgersNation: "DODGERS SWEEP THE PADRES AND LIL BRO STAYS IN THE BACKSEAT FOR THE DRIVE BACK TO SAN DIEGO 🤣
The Dodgers win 5-4 thanks to a MASSIVE home run from Mookie Betts and improve to 71-53 on the season.
Such a fun, fun weekend."