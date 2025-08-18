Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Dodgers-Padres Game

Magic Johnson sent out a post after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres.

Ben Stinar

Apr 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Magic Johnson speaks prior to the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Magic Johnson speaks prior to the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres (at home) by a score of 5-4.

Mookie Betts hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to seal the deal.

After the win, Magic Johnson made a post to X that had over 1,000 likes and 89,000 impressions in three hours.

Johnson wrote: "Mookie Betts hit the game winning home run today as my @Dodgers swept the Padres and took a two-game lead in the Division. Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages added home runs in today’s 5-4 victory and Alex Vesia did great in relief!"

Many people reacted to Johnson's post.

@AndySabherwal: "Mookie playing like himself"

@LALMuse: "Magic why you tweet like chatgpt"

@Amateurcapper: "Ummm, Magic, yes, Mookie was clutch with that game winner & he's been the nuts over the past 10-12 games, but put more respect on the huge 3-run HR, not just a "added" HR, from Freddie, the reigning WS MVP, to get things started!"

@LAtowncritic: "Outstanding analysis as always, Magic!"

Mookie Betts
Aug 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) hits a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

With the victory, the Dodgers are now 71-53, which has them as the first place team in the National League West.

They are an impressive 41-24 in the 66 games that they have played at home in Los Angeles.

MLB
Aug 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Dodgers will resume action when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Via @DodgersNation: "DODGERS SWEEP THE PADRES AND LIL BRO STAYS IN THE BACKSEAT FOR THE DRIVE BACK TO SAN DIEGO 🤣

The Dodgers win 5-4 thanks to a MASSIVE home run from Mookie Betts and improve to 71-53 on the season.

Such a fun, fun weekend."

