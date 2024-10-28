NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Epic Bears-Commanders Game
On Sunday, the Washington Commanders hosted the Chicago Bears.
The Commanders won the game by a score of 18-15 on a Hail Mary touchdown as time expired.
Thousands of people reacted to the big play on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Commanders co-owner) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 4,000 likes and 180,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "OMGGGG!! The Hail Mary pass from our quarterback Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown with no time on the clock ended up working for my Commanders!! An incredible 18-15 win!
I’m so proud and thankful for Jayden Daniels stepping up to play after his rib injury and leading us to victory. There was a little magic in the air!!"
Johnson also added: "Tony Romo called it! He said the Commanders should go for a short pass first, not the Hail Mary, then the Hail Mary after and the Commanders executed perfectly!"
The Commanders improved to 6-2 in their first eight games, which has them in first place in the NFC East division.
They are also a perfect 4-0 on their home field.
Following the Bears, the Commanders will now visit the New York Giants on November 3.
As for Johnson, he is one of the best NBA players of all time.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range.