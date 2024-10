NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Epic Bears-Commanders Game

OMGGGG!! The Hail Mary pass from our quarterback Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown with no time on the clock ended up working for my Commanders!! An incredible 18-15 win!



Iā€™m so proud and thankful for Jayden Daniels stepping up to play after his rib injury and leading us to victory.ā€¦ https://t.co/NPQxt1zCo5