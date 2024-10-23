NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking Dodgers News
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of an incredible run where they reached the 2024 World Series.
On Friday evening, they will play Game 1 against the New York Yankees in Los Angeles.
Before the game (on Wednesday), the heartbreaking news that Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela had passed away was announced.
The former Cy Young winner spent the first 11 years of his career with the Dodgers.
He made six MLB All-Star Games and won the 1981 World Series.
Thousands of people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Dodgers co-owner) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 50,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "Rest in peace to one of the greatest Dodgers ever, Fernando Valenzuela. He was one the most dominant pitchers that’s ever wore a Dodgers uniform and inspired “Fernandomania” because of his incredible play! This is a big loss for Dodger nation and baseball fans all around the world. Cookie and I are praying for his wife and entire Valenzuela family 🙏🏾"
Valenzuela also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, California Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals over his 17-year career.
Via ESPN's Jeff Passan: "For those too young to understand what Fernando Valenzuela meant to Mexico, to Los Angeles, to baseball, here are numbers from the first eight starts of his career in 1981. He was 20. He threw a devastating screwball. And for a month, he was the biggest sports star in the world."