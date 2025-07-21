NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking News
Magic Johnson is one of the most popular players in NBA (and Los Angeles Lakers) history.
He still remains very active on social media, speaking about sports (and current events).
On Monday, Johnson made a heartfelt post to X (for Malcolm-Jamal Warner) that had over 5,000 likes and 150,000 impressions in five hours.
He wrote: "Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident. Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life, and business. He will truly be missed. 🙏🏾Cookie and I are praying his family and close friends during this difficult time."
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@jjamiemosley961: "Devastating blow."
@sirdavepeterson: "The kind of man who left a mark far beyond the screen. Thank you, Magic, for reminding us how much depth Malcolm carried in real life too. 🕊️🖤"
@JoshuaF81811527: "Rest in peace my brother you were always a great soul to us on the t.v. you will be missed God bless you're family and friends 🙏💖"
@jmstringer58: "I'm just devastated 💔 and heartbroken to hear about Malcolm! I truly love him being on The Cosby Show! I choose to remember him at his best playing, "Theo Cosby." He will be dearly missed 😢 My prayers 🙏 go out to his family and close friends. God Bless."