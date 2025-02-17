NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Historic Tom Izzo Michigan State News
On Saturday, Michigan State defeated Illinois (on the road) by a score of 79-65.
With the win, head coach Tom Izzo made history.
Via FOX College Hoops: "With win No. 354, Tom Izzo passes legend Bob Knight as the winningest coach in Big Ten conference wins"
Many around the basketball world reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Michigan State legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had nearly 2,000 likes and 125,000 impressions in 11 hours.
Johnson wrote: "Cookie and I want to congratulate MSU’s Basketball Coach Izzo on his huge record-breaking 354th win last night over Illinois, passing Bobby Knight and becoming Big Ten’s most-winningest coach in history! I respect and admire him so much, and this achievement couldn't have happened to a better coach or person. Go green and Go White!"
Johnson played two seasons for the Spartans.
In that span, he averaged 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field (62 games).
They also won the 1979 NCAA Championship over Larry Bird and Indiana State.
Johnson wrote on March 26, 2019: "This is how Larry Bird and I looked in the NCAA national championship game 40 years ago! That game is still the highest rated college basketball game in history. Oh btw, MSU beat ISU for the title 😁"
Right now, the Spartans are 20-5 in their first 25 game, which has them as the second place team in the Big Ten Conference.