NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers-Heat Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Miami Heat in Florida.
The Lakers got blown out (134-93), as they allowed the Heat to shoot 57.8% from the field and 51.1% from the three-point range.
During the game, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 3,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Johnson wrote: "I’m embarrassed for the Lakers. They were down 32 points to the Miami Heat 105-72 at the end of the third quarter."
Johnson also sent out another post about Tyler Herro.
The former Kentucky star finished the game with 31 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 11/19 from the field and 9/16 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Johnson wrote: "Tyler Herro was blazing hot hitting 7 threes in the 3rd quarter alone!"
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 12-10 in their first 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following Miami, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday evening against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
On the road, the Lakers have gone just 5-7 in 12 games away from Los Angeles.
As for the Heat, they snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 10-10 in their first 20 games.
They will remain at home to host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.