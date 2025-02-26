NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers-Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 107-99.
There were a lot of emotions in the building, as Luka Doncic faced off against his former team for the first time.
In addition, Anthony Davis was given a tribute video.
After the big win, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X).
There were over 1,000 likes and 50,000 impressions on the post in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "The Lakers passed another test last night with their victory over the Mavs. I watched from my hotel in Orlando—Luka controlled the game for 3 quarters with a triple-double, but LeBron closed it out with 16 points in the 4th.
I’m excited to see the NBA’s most exciting player Anthony Edwards take on my Lakers tomorrow night—I’ll be in the building!"
With the win over the Mavs, the Lakers improved to 35-21 in 56 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won three straight).
As of Wednesday, the Lakers are just 2.0 games back of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed.
On Thursday night, the Lakers will resume action when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They are 20-7 in the 27 games they have played on their home floor.
The Lakers and Mavs will face off one more time (on April 9) in Dallas, Texas.