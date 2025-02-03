NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers-Mavs Trade
On Saturday night, the NBA world was left in shock when ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks had agreed to a blockbuster trade.
The two teams made the deal official on Sunday.
Via Lakers.com: "The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired five-time First Team All-NBA guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade. In return, the Lakers sent forward Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a future first round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz."
One person who shared his reaction to the trade was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
Johnson's first post: "I’ve been associated with the NBA for 45 years and this Luka and AD trade is the biggest trade I’ve seen between two superstars essentially in their prime! With Luka, the Lakers are getting a 25 year old superstar; this is a great long-term move for the Lakers franchise after LeBron retires."
Johnson's second post: "Luka Doncic will definitely make the Lakers a championship-contending team. He’ll take pressure off of LeBron because of his scoring ability and playmaking and will make every Laker better! LeBron James will be a positive influence on Luka, teaching him his championship mentality that includes taking his conditioning seriously."
Johnson's third post: "Laker Nation, we have to thank AD for his five and a half seasons including a championship in 2020. AD was having a MVP season which will make Dallas better and he can go back to his natural position of playing the 4."
Johnson's fourth post: "Max Christie being traded to the Mavericks is going to hurt the Lakers defense, so now Finney-Smith and Vanderbilt will have to step up defensively to fill that void."
Johnson's fifth post: "You know I love assists, and with LeBron and Luka teaming up, I get to watch two of the best passers that have ever played on the same team! I can hardly wait to see Luka in a Lakers jersey in Crypto arena! Laker Nation, get ready!"
Johnson's sixth post: "Luka Doncic going to the Lakers is amazing for the NBA, just like Shohei Ohtani was when we signed him to the Dodgers! I want to congratulate Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka for bringing Luka Doncic to LA to play for our beloved Lakers!"
Johnson's seventh post: "And with this Luka trade, the Lakers definitely need a big man 😂"
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games.
As for Johnson, he spent all 13 seasons of his career with Los Angeles.
He led them to five NBA Championships.