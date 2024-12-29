NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers-Nets Trade
Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on the trade.
The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a solid start to the season with an 18-13 record in 31 games.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team traded D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that landed them Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
Johnson's first post: "Laker Nation, I am so excited about the trade for Dorian Finney-Smith. He’s an excellent defender and 3-point shooter - just what the Lakers needed!"
Johnson's second post: "Really good move by Rob Pelinka. The Lakers also acquired Shake Milton!"
