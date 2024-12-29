Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers-Nets Trade

Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on the trade.

Ben Stinar

Sep 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is interviewed during Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is interviewed during Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a solid start to the season with an 18-13 record in 31 games.

On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team traded D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that landed them Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton

Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.

Johnson's first post: "Laker Nation, I am so excited about the trade for Dorian Finney-Smith. He’s an excellent defender and 3-point shooter - just what the Lakers needed!"

Johnson's second post: "Really good move by Rob Pelinka. The Lakers also acquired Shake Milton!"

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.