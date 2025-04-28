NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 116-113 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
The Lakers are now on the verge of elimination, trailing 3-1 in the series.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out several posts.
Johnson's first post: "Just a brilliant performance and masterful 43 points by Anthony Edwards tonight in the Timberwolves win over the Lakers. As the old saying goes, live by the jump shot, die by the jump shot."
Johnson's second post: "What it came down to is this - the Lakers didn’t get enough 2-point shots in this game."
Johnson's third post: "I dont know if it smart to play LeBron and Luka the entire second half after only having one day of rest between Games 3 and 4. When we needed LeBron to take over in the fourth quarter he couldn’t - he scored 0 points in the fourth."
Johnson's fourth post: "I’m just sick to my stomach that the Lakers lost this game after being in control most of the 2nd half.🤦🏿♂️"
The Lakers will host the Timberwolves (for Game 5) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
They have gone 32-11 in the 43 games they have played on their home floor.
As for Johnson, he is one of the best (and most popular) players in Lakers history.
The legendary point guard still remains very active on social media, sharing his thoughts on everything.