NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Latest Lakers Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers most notably went into the 2025 offseason in major need of a center.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team will be signing former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton.
He has spent the last two years with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Ayton locks in with the Lakers for two years, with a player option in year two, sources tell @shams🔒"
Following the news, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson made a post to X that had over 14,000 likes and 3.2 million impressions.
Many NBA fans reacted to Johnson's post.
@BucksRealm: "Someone gotta get Magic some damn social media training 😭"
@BronMuse: "THANKS FOR THE UPDATE MAGIC!"
@SportsCrazee: "Ayton is going to thrive on this team with the younger coach and mentors and having a star to play with like Luka. He knows he has to turn it around because of all the social media crap about him. I like this."
@Jtorre24: "the amount of talent this guy lebron had for his career is insane another 4 allstar team this season- Lakers left kobe end of his career with his second best player was nick young"
@TeamMike206: "I love how Magic is just like my aunts and uncles. Refusing to crop the screenshots"
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after an incredible freshman year at Arizona.
He has played seven NBA seasons for the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.
During the 2021 season, Ayton helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.