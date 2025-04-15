NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Los Angeles Sparks New Addition
On Monday night, the 2025 WNBA Draft was held in New York City.
The Los Angeles Sparks selected Sarah Ashlee Barker with the ninth pick.
Via The Los Angeles Sparks: "From AL to LA.
With the 9th pick in the WNBA draft, the Sparks select Sarah Ashlee Barker. #WNBADraft"
After the news, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson made a post to X that had over 240 likes in less than three hours.
Johnson wrote: "I want to welcome Sarah Ashlee Barker to our Los Angeles Sparks! I believe we are building a special team this season! Sarah gives us everything we are looking for in a player. She can score off the dribble, she’s a dead eye 3-point shooter, and she’s a defensive specialist. We are thrilled to have her on the Sparks! We are going to have an outstanding season especially when Cameron Brink is back in the lineup!"
Ashlee Barker finished this past season with averages of 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 28 games.
The Sparks also selected Sania Feagin with the 21st pick.
Johnson wrote: "Welcome to the to the Los Angeles Sparks Sania Feagin! Another strong addition to our team, Sania shot 60% from the field, is a strong rebounder and shot blocker, and she knows how to win as a two-time national champion!"
The Sparks finished last season with an 8-32 record in 40 games.