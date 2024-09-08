NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Michigan State-Maryland Game
On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State faced off against Maryland in College Park.
The game was a thriller, as the Spartans won by a score of 27-24 to improve to 2-0 on the new season.
Jonathan Kim made the game-winning field goal with one second left on the clock.
Via Big Ten Network: "KIM is HIM 🤩
To seal the @MSU_Football dub: a 37 yard FG from Jonathan Kim.
#B1GFootball"
Many people reacted to the exciting game on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Michigan State legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 50,000 impressions in two hours.
Johnson wrote: "Spartan Nation, what a nice win over Maryland today! I really love how our quarterback Aidan Chiles charged us down the field to put us in position to kick the winning field goal! 👏🏾"
Johnson also added: "I was 2/2 in the DMV today - the Washington Spirit and the MSU Spartans football team both won their games! 🎉"
Michigan State will look to remain undefeated when they host Prairie View A&M next Saturday afternoon in East Lansing, Michigan.
As for Johnson, he spent two seasons playing for the Spartans.
During his sophomore year, Johnson led the school to the National Championship (1979).
The five-time NBA Champion had college career averages of 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field in 62 games.
He played 13 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers.