NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Minnesota Timberwolves News
Earlier this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore officially landed ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Glen Taylor had owned the team for 31 years.
Via Charania (on April 2): "After years long battle, Glen Taylor and Marc Lore-Alex Rodriguez have agreed to complete full ownership to Lore-Rodriguez, sources tell ESPN. Taylor will not appeal Minnesota arbitrators that ruled in favor of Lore-Rodriguez in February. NBA will start transfer process."
After the big news, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 2,000 likes and 145,000 impressions.
He wrote (on April 2): "I’m excited about today’s announcement that my friend Alex Rodriguez and his partner Marc Lore became the sole owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves!"
The Timberwolves are one of the most intriguing franchises in the NBA.
They are coming off a season where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.
Charania also added: "Glen Taylor has agreed on Marc Lore-Alex Rodriguez acquiring 100% ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx at the same $1.5 billion tag the sides reached in 2021, sources said."
Right now, the Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 45-32 record in 77 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
The Timberwolves also have one of the best young stars in the NBA (Anthony Edwards).
He was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.