NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Pistons-Knicks Game 2

Magic Johnson sent out a post after the Detroit Pistons won Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN Analysts, Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN Analysts, Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 100-94.

Cade Cunningham led the way with 33 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "PISTONS SNAP THEIR 15-GAME PLAYOFF LOSING STREAK

IT WAS THE LONGEST SUCH STREAK IN NBA HISTORY AND THEIR FIRST PLAYOFF WIN SINCE 2008"

After the game, NBA legend Magic Johnson made a post to X that had over 2,500 likes and 130,000 impressions in three hours.

Johnson wrote: "Pistons guard Cade Cunningham showed America he’s a superstar in the making scoring 33 points tonight in their win over the New York Knicks! Dennis Schroeder scored 20 points and hit the biggest shot of the game to break the tie that helped the Pistons pull it out in the stretch 100-94. This Pistons vs. Knicks Series is great to watch!"

Many people commented on Johnson's post.

@mrichardsonwwj: "A successful Detroit vs. Everybody night"

@depressivehacks: "Okay, Magic, but who do you have winning the series? 👀🏀"

@zwill20: "The difference this series will be the benches. 8 points from New York tonight from the bench. The starters can’t keep playing the whole game the entire series. You saw tired legs from the last shots they put up! Detroit has tons of perimeter defense and length also!"

@CryptoCurb: "Cade Cunningham perennial Superstar in the making"

Detroit Pistons
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday in Detroit.

