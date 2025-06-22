NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Rockets-Suns Trade
Kevin Durant will go down among the best 25 players in NBA history.
That said, the superstar forward is coming off a season where he missed the NBA playoffs (with the Phoenix Suns).
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the big news that Durant is being traded to the Houston Rockets.
Via ESPN: "Breaking: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell @ShamsCharania."
Following the trade, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 130,000 impressions in two hours.
Johnson wrote (via X): "Two-time NBA Champion and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant being traded to Houston will make Rockets one of the favorites in West next season."
Durant finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Johnson has been a big fan of the 36-year-old for a long time.
He wrote (on May 14): "Congratulations to the 2-time Magic Johnson Award winner Kevin Durant. I’m so excited Kevin Durant won this award because is he always so gracious to the media and fans, I love his game, who he is as a man, and all the great community work that he’s doing in the DMV area with the youth. Kevin is an outstanding entrepreneur and a big Commanders fans. I wish he was a Laker! lol"