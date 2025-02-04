NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To San Antonio Spurs Trade
On Monday, the San Antonio Spurs officially announced their blockbuster trade with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls.
They most notably landed 2023 NBA All-Star De'Aaron Fox.
Via Spurs.com: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has acquired guards De’Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal that also includes the Chicago Bulls, in exchange for Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Sidy Cissoko, two conditional first round picks (2025 from Chicago, 2025 from Charlotte), two unprotected first round picks (2027 from San Antonio, 2031 from Minnesota) and two second round picks (2025 from Chicago, 2028 from Denver)."
One person who reacted to the big trade was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 70,000 impressions in one hour.
Johnson wrote: "De’Aaron Fox heading to San Antonio to team up with Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs a legitimate shot at the Playoffs this season!"
Fox had been in his eighth season playing for the Kings.
He is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.2% form the three-point range in 45 games.
The Spurs are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-25 record in 46 games.
They are 5.5 games back of the LA Clippers for the sixth seed.
In addition, the Spurs are just 2.0 games back of the Sacramento Kings (for the final play-in tournament spot).