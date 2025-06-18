NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Shocking Lakers News
UPDATE: Magic Johnson sent out two more posts.
Johnson's first post: "I know that my sister Jeanie would have only considered selling the Lakers organization to someone she knows and trusts would carry on the Buss legacy, started by her father Dr. Buss. Now she can comfortably pass the baton to Mark Walter, with whom she has a real friendship and can trust. She’s witnessed him build a winning team with the Dodgers and knows that Mark will do right by the Lakers team, organization, and fans! Both are extremely intelligent, visionaries, great leaders, and have positively impacted the greater Los Angeles community! I love both my sister @JeanieBuss and my business partner Mark Walter."
Johnson's second post: "I just talked to my sister Jeanie Buss to tell her congratulations, and that I’m so happy for her and family. I told her that her dad Dr. Buss would be very proud of her for getting $10B for the Lakers, the largest sports franchise sale in history!"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been owned by the Buss family since 1979.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania has now reported that they are selling their majority stake in the iconic franchise.
Via ESPN: "Breaking: The Buss family is entering an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of diversified holding company TWG Global, sources tell @ShamsCharania . Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Governor after the sale."
After the big news, one person who sent out a post was Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
He wrote: "Laker fans should be estatic. A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike - they are competitive people, l have big hearts, love to give back, and both prefer to be behind the scenes. This makes all the sense in the world. I am so so SO happy and excited for @Lakers fans all over the world!!"
Johnson also wrote: "Just like I thought, when the Celtics sold for $6B, I knew the Lakers were worth $10B!"
Johnson is one of the best players in the history of the franchise.
He helped lead them to five NBA Championships.
They won their last title during the 2020 season.