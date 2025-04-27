NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Steph Curry's Performance In Rockets-Warriors Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets (at home) for Game 3 of their series.
Without Jimmy Butler, the Warriors were able to win by a score of 104-93.
Two-time MVP Steph Curry erupted for 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via Nate Duncan: "Steph Curry just entered the top-10 in playoff scoring. He has the highest TS% of any player in the top-20, albeit playing mostly in a more offense-heavy era."
One person who reacted to Curry's performance was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 500 likes in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "I loved watching Steph Curry last night! He was nothing short of amazing scoring 36 points and leading the Warriors to victory over the young Houston Rockets. Steph took charge with Butler out and put on a marvelous shooting display. Buddy Heild was huge scoring 17 points off the bench."
The Warriors now have a 2-1 lead over the Rockets.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also at the Chase Center).
At home, the Warriors have gone 25-17 in 42 games.
Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry this postseason:
29.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
7.0 APG
4.7 3PM
53/45/93%"
The Warriors finished the regular season as the seventh seed with a 48-34 record.