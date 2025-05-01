NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The Lakers lost by a score of 103-96, so they have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "That's a wrap. The Lakers lose Game 5, 103-96, and the series. Minnesota advances to the second round and will await the winner of GSW-HOU."
After the game, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X) that had over 3,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in 35 minutes.
He wrote: "Congratulations to my good friend Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez, superstar Anthony Edwards and the entire Minnesota Timberwolves team for beating my Lakers and advancing to the next round. The reason the Lakers lost was because they played awful on defense, they were too small, and the Timberwolves dominated them in the paint."
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@Lakerslegacy24: "Too small.... Because you traded our center."
@TheLord_Jeybro: "You traded Zubac for Mike Muscala. STOP THIS, MAGIC."
@playpal001: "They needed you on the court. There was no showtime out there."
@Eje0lomoSkeendy: "Luka .. Traffic cone..
Reeves … Traffic cone..
Hachimura.. Traffic cone .."
@DrocoElite: "And...
Timberwolves were JUST BETTER.
That's the greatest analysis of this series.
Timberwolves were JUST BETTER."
@Peterson3Kade: "“Played awful on defense” even Magic knows how little effort Luka puts in on defense."
The Lakers have now lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in back-to-back seasons.