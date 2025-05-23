Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Timberwolves-Thunder Game 2

NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out a post after the OKC Thunder won Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson reacts during game three of the 2021 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Braves 6-5. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson reacts during game three of the 2021 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Braves 6-5. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 118-103 to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

They now have a 2-0 lead in the series.

After the big win, NBA legend Magic Johnson made a post to X.

Johnson wrote: "The story of the Oklahoma City Thunder/Minnesota Timberwolves Series has been the Thunder’s smothering defense taking the Timberwolves out of their offense. The NBA’s MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36, Jalen Williams had 26 and Chet Holmgren had 22 points to lead the Thunder to a 118-103 victory over the Timberwolves."

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night at the Target Center in Minnesota.

Many people commented on Johnson's post.

@MortgageSense83: "OKC is showing they are a 60+ win team. Sota is playing like their record indicates.

Boring and a sad waste of time of a series. The ratings are likely down 25% ++ - imagine if we get OKC/Indiana.

LOLLL"

@eitzisart: "The Wolves have to find a way to score consistently and put up more intense defense"

@AdamBattocchi: "You are correct. But a series doesn't start until a road team wins. Let's see how the Wolves respond at home with their backs against the wall."

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after dunking against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder are in the middle of a historic season where they went 68-14, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

They swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round (and then beat the Denver Nuggets in seven games).

