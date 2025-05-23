NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Timberwolves-Thunder Game 2
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 118-103 to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
They now have a 2-0 lead in the series.
After the big win, NBA legend Magic Johnson made a post to X.
Johnson wrote: "The story of the Oklahoma City Thunder/Minnesota Timberwolves Series has been the Thunder’s smothering defense taking the Timberwolves out of their offense. The NBA’s MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36, Jalen Williams had 26 and Chet Holmgren had 22 points to lead the Thunder to a 118-103 victory over the Timberwolves."
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Many people commented on Johnson's post.
@MortgageSense83: "OKC is showing they are a 60+ win team. Sota is playing like their record indicates.
Boring and a sad waste of time of a series. The ratings are likely down 25% ++ - imagine if we get OKC/Indiana.
LOLLL"
@eitzisart: "The Wolves have to find a way to score consistently and put up more intense defense"
@AdamBattocchi: "You are correct. But a series doesn't start until a road team wins. Let's see how the Wolves respond at home with their backs against the wall."
The Thunder are in the middle of a historic season where they went 68-14, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round (and then beat the Denver Nuggets in seven games).