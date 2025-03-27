Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Viral Nikola Jokic Highlight

Magic Johnson made a post to X about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

June 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson speaks to media before introducing newly drafted player Lonzo Ball at Toyota Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 127-117.

During the game, Jokic made an incredible pass that went viral on social media.

One person who reacted to the highlight was Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Johnson wrote: "Reminds me of a pass I made back in the day against Utah 😂 The Joker’s passing and ability to score anywhere on the basketball court makes him the best player in the NBA along with Giannis!"

Jokic finished the game with 39 points, ten rebounds and ten assists while shooting 16/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to Johnson's post.

@WR_Koss: "I remember you and Larry Bird making passes like that in the 80s before these guys were born. 😉"

@exuab1977: "You were a pioneer, that has so much more value than anyone doing the same as you years later."

@ChrisCash702: "Man I wish we had some of those old
Laker games available the way we have today’s games available!!"

Unknown date 1991; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson in action against the Orlando Magic during the 1991 season at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Jokic is in the middle of his 10th season (all with Denver).

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 63 games.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) attempts a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With the win over the Bucks, the Nuggets improved to 46-28 in 74 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

