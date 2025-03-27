NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Viral Nikola Jokic Highlight
On Wednesday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 127-117.
During the game, Jokic made an incredible pass that went viral on social media.
One person who reacted to the highlight was Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
Johnson wrote: "Reminds me of a pass I made back in the day against Utah 😂 The Joker’s passing and ability to score anywhere on the basketball court makes him the best player in the NBA along with Giannis!"
Jokic finished the game with 39 points, ten rebounds and ten assists while shooting 16/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Johnson's post.
@WR_Koss: "I remember you and Larry Bird making passes like that in the 80s before these guys were born. 😉"
@exuab1977: "You were a pioneer, that has so much more value than anyone doing the same as you years later."
@ChrisCash702: "Man I wish we had some of those old
Laker games available the way we have today’s games available!!"
Jokic is in the middle of his 10th season (all with Denver).
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 63 games.
With the win over the Bucks, the Nuggets improved to 46-28 in 74 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.