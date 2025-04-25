NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Washington Commanders Newest Addition
On Thursday, the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft was hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The Washington Commanders selected Josh Conerly Jr. (out of Oregon) with the 29th pick.
Via The NFL: "With the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 @NFLDraft, the @Commanders select Josh Conerly Jr. @NewEraCap"
One person who reacted to the news was NBA legend (and Commanders co-owner) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 70,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Commanders Nation I’m truly excited about our pick OT Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon. Welcome to the DMV!"
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@Exnasa1: "Agree, but still a lot of holes on Defense to fill. Need edge and CB in a bad way."
@SgtAnubis2725: "I understand taking a T for RT but I feel we needed edge more...
Heres to the 2025 season"
@__beezzy: "Yessir protect the future MVP of the league !"
@jacobmurph44: "I guess our o line is solidified and Coleman is now a guard. IF Conerly can play well in the NFL"
The Commanders are coming off a season where they went 12-5.
They reached the NFC Championship for the first time since the 1992 season.
Via All-Pro Reels (on January 19): "Jayden Daniels, Bobby Wagner, and Zach Ertz celebrate with some of the Washington Commanders ownership group including Magic Johnson, Mark Ein, and Mitch Rales.
Washington defeated the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on the road, 45-31, to advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1992."