Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Washington Commanders Newest Addition

Magic Johnson commented on the Washington Commanders draft selection.

Ben Stinar

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Magic Johnson attends the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Magic Johnson attends the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft was hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Washington Commanders selected Josh Conerly Jr. (out of Oregon) with the 29th pick.

Via The NFL: "With the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 @NFLDraft, the @Commanders select Josh Conerly Jr. @NewEraCap"

One person who reacted to the news was NBA legend (and Commanders co-owner) Magic Johnson.

His post had over 1,000 likes and 70,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "Commanders Nation I’m truly excited about our pick OT Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon. Welcome to the DMV!"

Many fans commented on Johnson's post.

@Exnasa1: "Agree, but still a lot of holes on Defense to fill. Need edge and CB in a bad way."

@SgtAnubis2725: "I understand taking a T for RT but I feel we needed edge more...
Heres to the 2025 season"

@__beezzy: "Yessir protect the future MVP of the league !"

@jacobmurph44: "I guess our o line is solidified and Coleman is now a guard. IF Conerly can play well in the NFL"

Josh Conerly Jr.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Commanders are coming off a season where they went 12-5.

They reached the NFC Championship for the first time since the 1992 season.

Via All-Pro Reels (on January 19): "Jayden Daniels, Bobby Wagner, and Zach Ertz celebrate with some of the Washington Commanders ownership group including Magic Johnson, Mark Ein, and Mitch Rales.

Washington defeated the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on the road, 45-31, to advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1992."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.