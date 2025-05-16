NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reveals Key To Celtics-Knicks Game 6
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
A win for the Knicks would send them to the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the Celtics can force a Game 7 (which would be back in Boston).
Via NBA on ESPN: "Knicks are looking to do something in Game 6 that they haven't done since 1999: clinch a playoff series at home
Will they get it done, or is this series going to seven games?
Celtics-Knicks Game 6 | Friday at 8 PM ET on ESPN"
Before Game 6, NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 500 likes and 80,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Johnson wrote: "There are 6 players (3 from each team) who will decide who wins Game 6 of the Knicks vs. Celtics Series. The Knicks players, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges and the Celtics players Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard must have big games; whichever 3 players from each team that have the most combined total points will win Game 6."
The Celtics won Game 5 (in Boston) by a score of 127-102.
Luke Kornet had one of the best games of his career with ten points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and seven blocks while shooting 5/5 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
StatMuse: "Players with 10+ PTS, 7+ BLK and 100 FG% in a playoff game over the last 40 years:
— Shawn Kemp
— Luke Kornet
that's the list."