NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reveals What Scares Him Before Lakers-Timberwolves Series
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will begin the 2025 NBA playoffs when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson revealed what scares him about the Timberwolves.
Johnson wrote: "I’m scared for my Lakers because the game’s most exciting player, superstar Anthony Edwards, is a matchup problem."
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.
He is coming off a regular season where he made his third straight NBA All-Star Game.
The 23-year-old averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Johnson also wrote: "If the Timberwolves beat my Lakers it’s because Naz Reid and Donte DiVenczo both have a big series. I’m picking my Lakers in 6, led by superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Austin Reaves will be the third man in the ring for the Lakers and he has to have a big series as well as Rui Hachimara. Rui has to come up big for the Lakers to win."
The Lakers won their last NBA Championship in 2020.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
As for Johnson, he led the Lakers to five NBA Championships over his 13 years with the franchise.