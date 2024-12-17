NBA Legend Magic Johnson Reveals Why The Lakers Passed On Jayson Tatum
Magic Johnson is one of the best players to ever play for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He also briefly ran the team as their President of Basketball Operations (2017-19).
One of the biggest moves he made was selecting Lonzo Ball was with the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
However, the next pick was Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).
Johnson recently spoke about the decision (via SiriusXM NBA Radio, h/t NBACentral).
Johnson: "We took a look at him, but the problem was we we're top heavy in forwards. I couldn't take him. We had Brandon Ingram... Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr. so I had already too many forwards. Already, there was already problems because they all wanted to play. If I took another forward, we would never see this Tatum if he ended up with the Lakers... We needed a point guard at that time and that's why we took Lonzo Ball. We didn't need the locker room to have any problems with another forward."
Ball played two seasons for the Lakers.
In that span, he averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 99 games.
While Ball has been a good NBA point guard, he has dealt with injuries (and never been an All-Star).
As for Tatum, he is one of the best ten players in the NBA.
The superstar forward is averaging 28.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.