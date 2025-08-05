NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends 11-Word Message To Barack Obama
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson made a post for Barack Obama.
Magic Johnson is one of the most active former NBA stars on social media.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend is regularly sharing content from his life, takes on basketball and reacting to current events.
This week, Johnson wished former President Barack Obama a happy birthday.
His 11-word post had over 4,000 likes and 100,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "I want to wish former President Barack Obama a magical birthday!"
