NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Clear Message After Knicks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers played Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals (in Indianapolis).
The Pacers won by a sore of 130-121 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.
After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post to X.
He wrote: "Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton made NBA history tonight becoming the first player with a triple double and no turnovers scoring 32 points, 15 assists, and 13 rebounds. Indiana forward Pascal Siakim chipped in 30 points in the Pacers 130-121 win over the Knicks. The key to the Pacers victory is that they played fast all night long and wore Knicks down."
Haliburton's full stat line was 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals while shooting 11/23 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "TRIPLE-DOUBLE TY.
Tyrese Haliburton is the first player in our franchise history with multiple playoff triple-doubles.
32 PTS | 14 AST | 10 REB"
The Knicks will now have to fight for their playoff lives on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden (Game 5).
If they can pull off a win, the teams would return to Indiana for Game 6 on Saturday.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Tyrese Haliburton had a game for the ages – 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, 4 steals, no turnovers, +16 in 37 minutes – as Indiana moves within one win of a return to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years."