NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Clear Message To Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 123-107.
The series is now tied up at 1-1 with Games 3 and 4 in Indiana.
Tyrese Haliburton had a quiet night, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.
After the loss, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a post for Haliburton.
He wrote: "If the Indiana Pacers are going to win Game 3, Haliburton’s mindset needs to be score the basketball right from the tip and get the Pacers into their transition game. In Games 1 and 2, they played too much half court basketball and they can’t beat the Oklahoma City Thunder playing that style."
Considering Johnson is seen by many as the best point guard of all time, his advice to Haliburton is valuable.
The former Iowa State star only had 14 points in Game 1 (but he made the game-winning shot).
Johnson also wrote: "You have give Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault a lot of credit tonight because he had his team ready to play. The Thunder dominated the Indiana Pacers in every category of the game - defense, points in the paint, and they attacked the Pacers inside opening up the three!
Five Thunder players scored double figures including two off the bench. Alex Caruso had 20 points and Aaron Wiggins had 18 points. Shai Gigeous-Alexander led OKC with 34 points and both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren had bounce back games with 19 points and 15 points respectively."
Game 3 will be on Wednesday night.