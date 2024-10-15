NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Former Lakers Teammate
Over the weekend, Michael Cooper was inducted into the Baksetball Hall of Fame.
The five-time NBA Champion played all 12 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages were 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 873 regular season games.
Via Basketball HOF: "Michael Cooper is now officially an enshrined member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame."
After the induction, Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post to Instagram.
His post had over 15,000 likes.
Johnson wrote: "What an incredible Hall of Fame Induction ceremony! Cookie and I enjoyed every minute this weekend celebrating the Class of 2024 inductees!
Michael Cooper - your acceptance speech was the highlight of tonight! I’m so proud of you and everything that you stand for, as both a basketball player and a human being! I was so happy to be one of the three people to help induct you into the Hall of Fame, along with Coach Pat Riley and Lisa Leslie!
I also have to shout out Jonnie West for being an excellent representation of not only his father, the late and great Jerry West, but his entire family. It was an honor to help induct Jerry West, alongside my Laker family, into his record 3rd Hall of Fame class!"
Johnson and Cooper were teammates for 11 seasons.
They were part of one of the most famous dynasties in sports history.