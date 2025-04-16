Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Magic Johnson sent a message to his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Ben Stinar

Sep 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson is interviewed during Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were one of the best duos in NBA history.

They helped lead the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

On Wednesday, Abdul-Jabbar is celebrating his 78th birthday.

Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 78th Birthday to 19x #NBAAllStar, 6x NBA Champion, 6x NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar! #NBABDAY"

Johnson also made a post for Abdul-Jabbar that had over 3,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: "Happy birthday to the Captain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar! If you combine three high school, three college, and six NBA championships, he is the most decorated basketball player of all time. Nobody’s basketball career is even close to Kareem’s - spanning his high school, college and NBA years!"

Many people commented on Johnson's post.

@DwayneTodd3: "Amen & amen, I say again Amen!! This isn't talked about enough & as the greatest point guard ever it is appropriate for you to point it out!"

Earl The Pearl Monroe: "Happy Birthday @kaj33,"

@Catch23Brand: "Love Kareem, and he is amazing and one of the best ever!

However — Bill Russell won 2 high school state championships, 2 NCAA Championships, and 11 NBA Championships, for a big total of 15 Championships.

I will still settle for Kareem as one of the best!

15 is better than 12."

@NetsDaily: "I saw what I believe was his first HS start: December 1962 at Jersey City Armory: Power Memorial vs Trenton Cathedral. He was 15. I shook his hand after the game which he dominated."

@Mrdreday24: "Happy birthday Captain Sky Hook."

Abdul-Jabbar spent 20 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.

