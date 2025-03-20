NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Pat Riley
Pat Riley is one of the best head coaches in NBA history.
At 36, he won an NBA Championship in his first season at the helm (for the Los Angeles Lakers).
Magic Johnson was arguably the best player to ever play for Riley.
On Thursday, the Hall of Fame point guard made a heartfelt post to Instagram for Riley's 80th birthday.
His post had over 9,000 likes in four hours.
Johnson wrote: "Happy 80th birthday to Pat Riley, the greatest coach that’s ever coached in the NBA. Not only was he amazing with x’s and o’s and game planning, he was also a genius at in-game adjustments and we were always prepared for our opponents. He knew how to get the most out of every single player. People don’t know this but Pat Riley created small ball!
Coach Riley taught us that champions know winning starts in practice. He emphasized no one would ever out work us on either end of the court which is why we were able to go to 9 Finals in 12 years winning 5 NBA Championships. He had an amazing influence on our lives in basketball but even moreso as men. He helped turn young men into great men emphasizing family first, supporting your teammates, and being excellent on and off the court throughout his career. That’s why many of his players are doing well in life following their playing careers. When he went into the hall of fame, he had more former players show up to support him than any other coach in Hall of Fame history. It speaks to the man that he is and always will be.
Riles, I will always love you, thank you for being one of my best friends in life! Enjoy your special day"
Johnson was with the Lakers for his entire 13-year career.
He won four of his five titles with Riley as the head coach.
Riley has also coached the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.