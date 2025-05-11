Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

NBA legend (and Washington Commanders co-owner) Magic Johnson sent a message to Roger Goodell.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson


Magic Johnson is most known for being one of the best players in NBA history.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is also a co-owner of several sports teams such as the NFL's Washington Commanders.

Magic Johnson


Recently, Johnson sent out a post (via X) to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

His post had over 690 likes and 99,000 impressions.

Johnson wrote: "I want to thank NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the entire National Football League for awarding Washington, D.C. the 2027 NFL Draft. Roger and I have been friends for over 25 years and I’m excited that the Draft will generate a lot of revenue for the city and create so many jobs! Hosting the NFL Draft means so much to Washington D.C. and all of our fans from around the DMV!"

The Commanders are coming off their best season in years.

They went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles (who won the Super Bowl).

