NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To Pat Riley
Pat Riley is one of the best coaches and executives in NBA history.
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat officially named their court after the 79-year-old.
Via The Miami Heat: "It will now and forever be Pat Riley Court.
A big thank you to everyone from Pat himself."
Many people reacted to the ceremony, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to my former coach and one of my best friends, Miami Heat President Pat Riley, on the dedication of the new Pat Riley Court! Celebrating 30 years with the Heat and three NBA championships, Pat has truly built an incredible legacy!
I also want send a heartfelt thank you to my friend and Heat owner, Micky Arison, for honoring Pat in such a remarkable way.
Congratulations to Pat’s wife Chris and the entire Riley family as well! May God continue to bless you all!"
Johnson played 12 seasons with Riley on the Los Angeles Lakers.
In that span, they won five NBA Championships and formed one of the best dynasties in sports history.
For nine of those seasons, Riley was the head coach (he had been previously an assistant).
Following his legendary run with the Lakers, Riley went on to coach the New York Knicks and Miami Heat (in addition to becoming an executive).
The Heat lost Wednesday's game to the Orlando Magic by a score of 116-97.
They will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Charlotte Hornets.