NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Message To Suns Star Kevin Durant
On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant became just the eighth player to reach 30,000 career points.
The Phoenix Suns star finished the 119-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with 34 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and five blocks while shooting 12/18 from the field.
Via The NBA: "30K POINTS FOR 35
Kevin Durant becomes the 8th player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points!"
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X) for Durant.
His post had over 1,000 likes in two hours.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations future Hall of Famer and All-Time NBA great Kevin Durant on becoming only the 8th player in NBA History to score over 30,000 points! He’s the 3rd fastest to do so, only behind Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan 👏🏾"
Durant is currently in the middle of his third season playing for the Suns.
He has averages of 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
The former Texas star was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets over 18 years.
As for the Suns, they have had an up-and-down 2024-25 NBA season.
With the loss to the Grizzlies, they dropped to 26-27 in 53 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.