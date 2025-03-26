NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Larry Bird Post
Magic Johnson is one of the best players in NBA history.
Before his legendary run with the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson led Michigan State to the 1979 NCAA Championship over Larry Bird and Indiana State.
Wednesday marks the 46-year anniversary of the game.
Via NCAA March Madness: "Magic Johnson. Larry Bird. National title on the line. 🍿
On this day in 1979, @MagicJohnson and @MSU_Basketball took down Larry Legend's Indiana State squad to win the #NationalChampionship!
#MarchMadness"
Johnson made a post to X about the game (and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird).
He wrote: "Who would’ve thought that two kids from the Midwest would put the Madness in March and play in the most watched college basketball game ever with 35.1 million viewers? I can’t believe it’s already been 46 years since the big game against my arch rival Larry Bird!"
Many fans left comments on Johnson's post.
@ChrisBrowneCFA: "Watched it live. Changed the game."
@HesterGreg32018: "I was in the 6th grade watching this game instantly fell in love with NBA Basketball after seeing this game two of the games best Magic and Bird had not Kessler getting hurt he would’ve been a decent player as well."
Amy Elkins: "This floods my childhood memories. All eyes on this longtime rivalry. Bird & Magic. ❤️🙏🏼 (daughter of a 🏀 coach.)"
Johnson and Bird went on to have two of the best NBA careers of all time.
Their rivalry helped the popularity of the NBA ( and basketball as a whole) grow worldwide.