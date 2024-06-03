NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Post About Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of an incredible run and are headed to their first NBA Finals since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
Last week, the Mavs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals to clinch their spot.
On Sunday night, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post about the Mavs that had over 2,000 likes and nearly 300,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "The 3 reasons the Mavs are in the NBA Finals -
1. Luka and Kyrie have formed one of the best backcourt scoring duos and really learned how to coexist and feed off of each other. 2. Jason Kidd got the entire team to buy in on defense this year, from the start of training camp to now. They look like they take pride in both individual and team defensive assignments. 3. GM Nico Harrison should get a lot of the credit! He brought in 4 new starters to play alongside Luka (Irving, Washington, Jones Jr., and Gafford) and the top two reserves (Lively and Green). That's 6 out of 7 players getting consistent minutes - he definitely created a championship contending team 👏🏾"
The Mavs finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
The duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic is arguably the most talented in the league.
Game 1 against the Boston Celtics will be on June 6 in Massachusetts.