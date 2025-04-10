Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Post After Lakers-Mavs Game

Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post after Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Sep 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is interviewed during Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is interviewed during Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas).

The Lakers won by a score of 112-97.

While all of the attention was on Luka Doncic, LeBron James finished the win with 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/20 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post.

His post had over 1,000 likes and 30,000 impressions in less than 25 minutes.

He wrote: "Luka’s homecoming was special! He put on a spectacular show of his talent scoring 31 points by halftime and 45 points overall and received a rousing standing ovation from Mavericks fans before the game and at the end. The true hero tonight was LeBron James - he dominated the fourth quarter with 13 points to seal the victory for the Lakers!"

Many NBA fans commented on Johnson's post.

Via @SpartyBasketbal: "Lebron the hero on Luka revenge game. Ha!"

Via @ShevyJonjo: "Shoutout to Lebron, but Luka coming in the 4th after they blew a 13 point lead saved the game and gave them freedom."

Via @fabiotb: "sorry Magic, Luka will be all time greastest PG in Lakers history"

Via @TankIsImmortal: "Thank you magic! Very interesting"

NBA
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Lakers improved to 49-31 in 80 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.

Via The NBA: "The Lakers clinch a top 6 seed in the Western Conference of the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google!"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.