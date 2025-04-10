NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Post After Lakers-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas).
The Lakers won by a score of 112-97.
While all of the attention was on Luka Doncic, LeBron James finished the win with 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/20 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 30,000 impressions in less than 25 minutes.
He wrote: "Luka’s homecoming was special! He put on a spectacular show of his talent scoring 31 points by halftime and 45 points overall and received a rousing standing ovation from Mavericks fans before the game and at the end. The true hero tonight was LeBron James - he dominated the fourth quarter with 13 points to seal the victory for the Lakers!"
Many NBA fans commented on Johnson's post.
Via @SpartyBasketbal: "Lebron the hero on Luka revenge game. Ha!"
Via @ShevyJonjo: "Shoutout to Lebron, but Luka coming in the 4th after they blew a 13 point lead saved the game and gave them freedom."
Via @fabiotb: "sorry Magic, Luka will be all time greastest PG in Lakers history"
Via @TankIsImmortal: "Thank you magic! Very interesting"
The Lakers improved to 49-31 in 80 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are 6-4 over their last ten games.
Via The NBA: "The Lakers clinch a top 6 seed in the Western Conference of the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google!"