NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Post Before Lakers-Celtics Game
On Saturday night, two of the most iconic teams in sports history will face off when the Boston Celtics host the Los Angeles Lakers.
Before the game, Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X) that had over 500 likes and 20,000 impressions in less than 25 minutes.
Johnson wrote: "This is rivalry weekend for me, starting tonight with the Lakers vs the most hated Celtics and continuing tomorrow with my Spartans vs the Wolverines!"
Johnson faced off against Larry Bird and the Celtics in the NBA Finals three times.
He went 2-1 in those matchups.
Many people reacted to his post.
@TheLakersForum: "Looking forward to it!"
@evriley: "Come on! You guys are buddies now! 🍀❤️😏"
@halloffame_icon: "You and Larry now in a game of horse, who wins? A game of one-on-one, who wins?"
@otc_devl: "Grew up wanting to learn to play like Magic & Bird…nothing like looking right & passing left on the break…the Bird can score but Magic could do more…"
The Lakers are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-20 record in 61 games.
They have won eight straight.
Via NBA Communications: "The @Lakers and @celtics renew their storied rivalry tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
For the first time since 1985, Los Angeles and Boston will meet 50+ games into a season when each team is top two in its conference."
Meanwhile, Boston is the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-18 record in 63 games.
They have won three straight.