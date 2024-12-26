NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Viral Post On X After Lakers-Warriors Game
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors played a thriller in San Francsico.
Austin Reaves made a game-winning layup with one second left on the clock to give the Lakers a 115-113 lead.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 3,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in three hours.
Johnson wrote: "Laker Nation, what a game!! Austin Reaves with the last second layup to win the game, finishing with a triple-double🔥 LeBron was superb tonight as well with 31 point and 10 assist performance and so was Golden State’s superstar Steph Curry, finishing with 38 points!
NBA on Christmas Day has definitely been worth the watch!"
Reaves finished the game with 26 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 8/20 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Austin Reaves finished with 26 points - including the game winner - plus 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the third triple-double of his career."
Even more impressive, the Lakers were playing without D'Angelo Russell (and Anthony Davis left the game in the first quarter).
Via Lakers Lead: "Lakers won a game with
- No Anthony Davis
- No D’Angelo Russell
- No Jared Vanderbilt
- No Christian Wood
- No Jaxson Hayes
Are you moved?"
The Lakers are now 17-13 in 30 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the west.
They will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.