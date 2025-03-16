Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Viral Message To Steph Curry

NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out a post for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Ben Stinar

Oct 20, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Magic Johnson hugs Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) after the game against the Minnesota Lynx in game five of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. The Los Angeles Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 77-76. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Magic Johnson hugs Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) after the game against the Minnesota Lynx in game five of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. The Los Angeles Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 77-76. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 130-104.

Steph Curry also became the first player to ever make 4,000 career three-pointers.

Via Warriors PR: "Warriors guard Stephen Curry hit his 4,000th regular season 3-point field goal in the third quarter of tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit 4,000 career threes."

After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson made a post to X for Curry.

His post had over 9,000 likes in less than four hours.

Johnson wrote: "I want to congratulate Steph Curry on becoming the only player in NBA history to make 4,000 threes! 🤯👏🏾"

Many people commented on Johnson's post.

@AkiUUnited: "Magic sees the comparison and never stops to congratulate Steph every time he does something great."

@DimeDropperPod: "Yall keep debating between these 2 completely different players. One that’s a pass first PG and the other who’s a game changing scorer at the PG position.

Meanwhile the mutual respect is on another level. 🐐 X 🐐"

@AzDulazD7: "WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY II is the GREATEST POINT GUARD OF ALL TIME. 🐐

Let that sink in."

@Houstonlyl: "Now admit hes higher than you on the all time greats list as the #1 point guard."

Stephen Curry
Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a three point basket against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Curry is in his 16th NBA season.

The 37-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 57 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.