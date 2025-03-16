NBA Legend Magic Johnson Sends Viral Message To Steph Curry
Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 130-104.
Steph Curry also became the first player to ever make 4,000 career three-pointers.
Via Warriors PR: "Warriors guard Stephen Curry hit his 4,000th regular season 3-point field goal in the third quarter of tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit 4,000 career threes."
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson made a post to X for Curry.
His post had over 9,000 likes in less than four hours.
Johnson wrote: "I want to congratulate Steph Curry on becoming the only player in NBA history to make 4,000 threes! 🤯👏🏾"
Many people commented on Johnson's post.
@AkiUUnited: "Magic sees the comparison and never stops to congratulate Steph every time he does something great."
@DimeDropperPod: "Yall keep debating between these 2 completely different players. One that’s a pass first PG and the other who’s a game changing scorer at the PG position.
Meanwhile the mutual respect is on another level. 🐐 X 🐐"
@AzDulazD7: "WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY II is the GREATEST POINT GUARD OF ALL TIME. 🐐
Let that sink in."
@Houstonlyl: "Now admit hes higher than you on the all time greats list as the #1 point guard."
Curry is in his 16th NBA season.
The 37-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 57 games.