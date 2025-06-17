NBA Legend Magic Johnson Urges Minnesota Timberwolves To Make Trade
Rudy Gobert has had a strong stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Over three years with the franchise, they have never missed the NBA playoffs (and reached the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons).
That said, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson thinks the Timberwolves should move Gobert (via ESPN's First Take).
Johnson: "Minnesota, if they made one trade and I would say trade Rudy and get you somebody else. If they can upgrade on the offensive end and give Anthony some help there... Minnesota, they would be awesome."
Gobert finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 66.9% from the field in 72 games.
While the three-time NBA All-Star is an elite defender, he has his limitations on the offensive side.
Via Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report: "Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players of all time. Over his last six years in Utah, the Jazz were +9.2 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor and -0.9 when he was off. And now, Minnesota has made the WESTERN Conference Finals in 2 of his 3 years there."
The Timberwolves beat Johnson's Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
After defeating the Golden State Warriors, they ultimately lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Rudy Gobert is believed to be the best player offered to the Suns thus far in Kevin Durant trade talks.
The Timberwolves’ offer is built around Gobert + Donte DiVincenzo, two win-now veterans.
Even though Durant doesn’t want to be there, Minnesota might be the current favorite."