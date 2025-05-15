NBA Legend Magic Johnson Was Right About Anthony Edwards
On Wednesday night, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference finals.
They beat the Golden State Warriors in five games.
Edwards finished the 121-110 victory with 22 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 8/15 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes.
Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards is just the SIXTH player in NBA history to score 1K playoff points before the age of 24, joining:
Kobe Bryant
Tony Parker
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum"
Before the NBA playoffs began, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a viral post about Edwards.
Johnson wrote (on April 17): "I’m scared for my Lakers because the game’s most exciting player, superstar Anthony Edwards, is a matchup problem."
Johnson's post about Edwards has proven to be a good one, as the Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (and the Warriors in the next).
They beat each team in just five games.
Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards this series:
26.2 PPG
7.6 RPG
5.6 APG
3.0 STL + BLK
44.2% 3PT
Back-to-back Conference Finals"
While being the most exciting player is subjective, Edwards has taken the league by storm at just 23.
The Timberwolves had been to one Western Conference finals in 33 years before Edwards led them there in each of the previous two seasons.
They will now await the winner of the series between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.