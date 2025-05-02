NBA Legend Magic Johnson Was Right About The New York Knicks
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 116-113.
With their Game 6 victory, the Knicks have now advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson made a post to X that had over 5,000 likes in three hours.
Johnson wrote: "When it was time to win Jalen Brunson scored 40 points including a game winning three that was set up by one of the most unbelievable crossover dribbles I’ve ever seen! The New York Knicks closed out the Detroit Pistons 4-2 in a thriller!"
Before the series began, Johnson predicted that the Knicks would win.
Johnson wrote (on April 17): "In the East - there are two exciting matchups! First, the three-seed New York Knicks vs. six-seed Detroit Pistons in what will be a physical 7-game series (I think) with the Knicks winning. I can’t wait to see Jalen Brunson vs. Cade Cunningham. The key to the Series will be Karl Anthony Towns dominating for the Knicks and Mikal Bridges has to come up big. For the Pistons - Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley both have to have a big series!"
While Johnson thought the series could go seven games, he was correct that the Knicks would win a hard-fought matchup.
They will now face off against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Game 1 of the series will be Monday night (in Boston).
As for the Pistons, they still had a successful season.
The franchise reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019.