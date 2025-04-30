NBA Legend Magic Johnson Was Wrong About Giannis Antetokounmpo
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks had their 2024-25 season come to an end when they lost to the Indiana Pacers (in overtime) by a score of 119-118.
Before the series began, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson predicted that the Pacers would win.
He wrote (on April 17): "We know that Giannis will definitely be the best player in this series but he’s going to need plenty of help from Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, and Kyle Kuzma. Hopefully they can get Dame Lillard back! Halliburton must not only get double-figure assists, he must average a triple-double for the series and get plenty of help from Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. Without Lillard, I’m picking the Pacers to win the Series."
However, Johnson changed his mind the next day.
Johnson wrote (on April 18): "I changed my mind, I think Giannis Antetokounmpo will put the Milwaukee Bucks on his back and lead them to victory over the Indiana Pacers!"
Johnson was correct that Antetokounmpo would have a sensational series.
However, the Bucks were totally outmatched, losing the series in just five games (4-1).
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG + RPG + APG this playoffs:
55.0 — Giannis
49.2 — Jokic
47.8 — Tatum
43.3 — Ant
Giannis averaged the most since 2017 Russ."
The Bucks have now lost to the Pacers in the first round (in each of the last two seasons).
They will have a lot of questions to answer about their roster this summer.