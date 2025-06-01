NBA Legend Magic Johnson Was Wrong About The New York Knicks
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers (by a score of 125-108) in Indianapolis.
With the loss in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, they have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Before the series began, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson predicted that the Knicks would beat the Pacers.
Johnson wrote (on May 20): "I have the New Knicks beating the Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Oklahoma City Thunder to advance to the NBA Finals!"
The Knicks ended up losing Games 1 and 2 (at home) before winning two of the next three.
If they had been able to win Game 6 (in Indiana), a Game 7 would have been back at Madison Square Garden in New York City (on Monday).
Via 93 WIBC Indianapolis: "The fans outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse are going absolutely crazy. The Pacers just beat the Knicks 125-108 and are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. Indy is on fire. #YesCers"
Despite the heartbreaking exit, the Knicks had a very strong season where they made the NBA playoffs for the third straight year (and the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years).
Via KnicksMuse: "Knicks Roster heading into next season.
• Top-7 Players Return
• Hukporti’s team option likely to be picked up
• Tucker’s has a team option — can be used as trade piece or decline it"