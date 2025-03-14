Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Was Wrong About This Player

Lakers legend Magic Johnson was a big fan of Jahlil Okafor before the 2015 NBA Draft.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson looks on before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Valley View Casino Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Coming out of college, Jahlil Okafor was seen as a player with All-Star potential.

One person who was a big fan of the former Duke superstar was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

He wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to select him in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Johnson wrote (on June 10, 2015): "I love Okafor because he's won a state championship in HS, NCAA Title at Duke and he can bring that championship pedigree to the Lakers."

Okafor was the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

After a strong rookie season, he was unable to have much success over six years with the Nets, Pistons, Pelicans (and 76ers).

Oct 4, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) dribbles against against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Okafor briefly returned to the NBA for the first time since 2020-21 when he was on a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers last month.

The 29-year-old has career averages of 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 248 games.

Dec 18, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots the ball in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Johnson was clearly wrong about Okafor despite his strong amature career.

The Lakers also ended up selecting former Ohio State star D'Angelo Russell (with the second pick).

Dec 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As for Johnson, he is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.

Over 13 seasons, the five-time NBA Champion had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 906 games for the Lakers.

Jun 1988; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson (32) in action against the Detroit Pistons during the 1988 NBA Finals at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images

From 2017-19, Johnson became the team's President of Basketball Operations.

He helped the Lakers sign LeBron James during the summer of 2018.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.