NBA Legend Makes Brutally Honest Rudy Gobert Statement
Rudy Gobert has been one of the best players in the NBA for nearly a decade.
The Minnesota Timberwolves star is known for his excellent defense and rebounding.
However, a lot of players have made surprising comments about him after winning his fourth Defensive Player of The Year Award.
Most recently, eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard spoke about Gobert (via Gil's Arena).
Howard: "I don't think he deserve those Defensive Player of The Years the way he got them. I feel like he's a great team defender... I don't see him being an elite defender."
Gobert is coming off a season where he averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 76 games.
He helped the Timberwolves finish as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They also reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.
Gobert was the 27th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has spent 11 seasons with the Utah Jazz (and Timberwolves).
He is one of only a few to ever win four Defensive Player of The Year Awards.
Via NBA Communications on May 7: "Rudy Gobert has been named the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year for a record-tying fourth time.
The 7-1 native of France joins Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only four-time winners of the award, which has been presented annually since the 1982-83 season.
Gobert is also the first player to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award with the Timberwolves."